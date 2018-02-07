"President’s Mission of Excellent Emirati Doctors Committee" participates in Arab Health Exhibition and Congress

The committee’s participation is part of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the direct support of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, to give opportunities to talented Emirati doctors to study and train in the best hospitals and leading scientific and research centres around the world.

The committee’s participation also aims to realise its programmes, through participating in medical conferences and health events with the country, establishing new relationships and partnerships with prestigious international medical institutions, and consolidating its relations with national medical colleges.

The committee explained that the initiative will provide Emirati medical personnel with international training to answer the needs of the national health sector, which is witnessing rapid growth.

The committee was launched in cooperation with the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the MD Anderson Centre and the Mayo Clinic.

Applications to the initiative are only open to UAE nationals through the committee’s Scholarship Coordination Office. The applications are assessed by a specialist panel that will select the top candidates and analyse their academic qualifications and if their specialisations are in demand by the country’s work market. Those selected will continue their specialist studies in international universities, according to the committee’s conditions and standards.