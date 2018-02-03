WCD sees healthcare leaders call for equal access to cancer services

Global access to screening, health checks and timely treatment needs to be addressed if the target of a 25% reduction in premature deaths from cancer and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) by 2025 is possible. However, to deliver on this global commitment†, the current inequities in risk factor exposure have to be tackled.

Calling on global partners and stakeholders to take more concerted action, Professor Sanchia Aranda, President of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) and CEO of Cancer Council Australia, said: “Set in 2011, the World Health Organisation’s target to cut premature NCD deaths by 25% within 14 years is coming towards its half way mark. We can meet the target, but more action than ever will be required. Inequality in access to prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care makes reducing premature deaths from cancer difficult. If we are committed to achieving this goal, we must act quickly and decisively to make access to cancer services more equal all around the world.”

Sawsan Jafar, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP), a Sharjah-based non-profit organisation dedicated to fighting cancer, used the occasion of World Cancer Day to recount the concrete steps various public and private institutions in Sharjah and the UAE have taken to meet this target.

Sharjah has long recognised that NCDs are one of the biggest challenges that humanity faces and is the first city in the world to have established a global NCD Alliance forum in 2015 to tackle the issue. To date it has mobilised a highly influential network of 70 advocate countries worldwide that are providing vital platforms to drive local progress.

In mid-January this year, FoCP hosted a specialist two-day oncology roundtable, ‘Paediatric Oncology Roundtable to Transform Access to Global Essentials’ (Sharjah PORTAGE), which brought together 60 senior officials from international health organisations, medical and health experts and heads of private and public sector entities from around the world to discuss the importance of early detection of early detection and combining efforts to save the lives of thousands of children with cancer around in the world. The roundtable was under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, who is vocal in her support for combined global efforts to promote worldwide awareness of paediatric cancer and to provide access to treatment for children suffering with the disease, particularly in low and middle-income countries.

World Cancer Day, led by UICC, rallies the world’s voices against what the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently recognised for the first time as the leading cause of global morbidity. Today, there are an estimated 8.8 million deaths from cancer every year. However, it is the low- to middle-income countries who are bearing the brunt, as approximately 70% of deaths occur in developing countries, which are the most ill-equipped to cope with the cancer burden. The starkest area of inequity relates to childhood cancers – a specific group that the WHO underscored in its landmark 2017 Cancer Resolution – with survival rates over 80% in high income countries and as low as 20% in low income countries. Inequalities are also acute in high- to middle-income countries, particularly within certain populations, including the indigenous, immigrant, refugee, rural, and lower-socioeconomic populations.

Dr. Cary Adams, Chief Executive Officer of UICC, said: “The tsunami of cancer cases anticipated in the coming decades requires a persuasive and robust response at all levels – global and national. Treatment for All, in tandem with its sister initiative, C/Can 2025: City Cancer Challenge, will work to accelerate progress by translating global commitments to evidence-, safety- and quality-based national actions.”