MOHAP launches first smart app to help patients with Multiple Sclerosis

The app was launched to provide social and psychological support to patients, during the ministry’s participation at this year’s Arab Health Exhibition and Conference in Dubai, currently running until 1st February, 2018.

Using Artificial Intelligence, AI, the DePrexis MS app simulates functional interventions based on psychotherapy research. International organisations such as the US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, and CE have approved the use of app, which has been found to have the same positive effects as drugs as per the results of several medical tests involving more than 7,000 patients. The results were published in a number of international medical publications.

Dr. Yousif Al Serkal, Assistant Under-Secretary for Hospitals, said that the ministry’s latest achievement marks another milestone in the UAE’s strategy to offer aI-based medical services. Growing investments in the latest technologies and tools, increasing application of AI, and exploring resources in a creative way are part of this strategy.

"We are proud to be the first in the world to use this smart application to help treat depression associated with MS. It is great to leverage the latest scientific technologies to alleviate the suffering of patients. This is also part of the ministry's strategy to promote community health through provision of comprehensive, innovative, and world-class health services to build a happy society. The milestone will also boost our continuing initiatives to gain leadership in the global health sector, improve local health services according to the best international practices, and get the highest score on the Global Competitiveness Index in the field of health," he added.

Dr. Kalthoum Al Baloushi, Director of Hospitals Administration, said that MS is a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system, causing the arms and legs to lose its strength. It also leads to numbness or a sense of light tingling in the limbs, difficulty in maintaining balance and focus, and blurred vision, among others. The disease often affects young people between 20 to 40 years old. Women are mostly affected by the disease compared to men. There are also some cases where children are diagnosed with MS.

Jean-Paul Scheuer, Country Chair and General Manager at Sanofi Gulf Countries, praised MOHAP's efforts in adopting innovation to help patients