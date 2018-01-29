DHCC launches 2nd edition of its Excellence Awards

Launched on the sidelines of the four-day Arab Health Exhibition and Congress, the Dubai Healthcare City Authority Excellence Awards 2018 introduced new awards to mark "Year of Zayed" in the field of volunteerism, recognise the contributions of women in healthcare, and commend young healthcare professionals.

Dr. Ramadan AlBlooshi, CEO of Dubai Healthcare City Authority - Regulatory, said, "I am personally proud and honoured that the award this year is under the royal patronage of Princess Haya. We are grateful for her support, which will strengthen our mission to continuously work towards excellence in improving the health and well-being of people and communities."

The 2018 edition has two broad categories: Excellence Awards and Recognition Awards. Under the excellence category, there are three awards: Healthcare Innovation, Outpatient Clinics and newly introduced, Distinguished Healthcare Professional. Under the recognition category, there are three new awards: Year of Zayed Volunteerism, Inspiring Woman in Healthcare and Young Healthcare Professional.

Among the new awards, the Year of Zayed Volunteerism Award recognises the contribution of DHCC’s business partners, healthcare professionals and/or employees towards initiatives in the humanitarian, environmental or social fields. The award, in line with the "Year of Zayed," aims to celebrate volunteerism a value which the UAE’s founding father Sheikh Zayed instilled in society.