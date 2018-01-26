Zayed Mobile Clinic provides medical care to underprivileged patients

Last week, the UAE Doctors launched its humanitarian medical mission to provide the best diagnostic, therapeutic and prevention services around various emirates, to help the underprivileged of various nationalities, in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan declaring 2018 as the Year of Zayed.

The clinic operates in collaboration with the Zayed Giving initiative, Dar Al Ber Society, Sharjah Charity House, the Saudi-German Hospital and the Emirates Programme for Community Readiness, Jaheziya.

Dr. Khadeja Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Zayed Mobile Clinic, said the clinic was launched following the resounding international success of the Zayed Giving Initiative through its field hospitals and mobile clinics, which treated around 10 million children and elderly people and conducted over 10,000 heart surgeries.

"The clinic provides practical solutions to the diseases suffered by low-income patients," she added.