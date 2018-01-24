Minister of Health issues Ministerial Resolution on registration of innovative, rare medicines

Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Public Policy and Licensing and Vice Chairman of the Supreme National Drug Registration and Pricing Committee, highlighted the importance of issuing the resolution to the treatment of patients.



Al Amiri noted the UAE’s international precedence in registering medicines under the best international standards and regulations while pointing out that most innovative medicines are registered in the country at the same time as in the countries that developed them, highlighting the desire of international companies to register their products in the UAE as the first or second country after approval by relevant international organisations, such as the United States Food and Drug Administration, FDA, and the European Medicines Agency, EMEA, due to their confidence in the UAE’s advanced medical and health systems and standards.



He also stressed that the ministry applies the highest international standards when evaluating medicines, including the review of clinical, bio-equivalence and stability studies.