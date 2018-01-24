Minister of Health issues Ministerial Resolution on registration of innovative, rare medicines

  • Wednesday 24, January 2018 in 7:45 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, issued Ministerial Resolution No. 28 for 2018 on the registration of innovative and rare medicines, after receiving final approval from an accredited international organisation and the pricing policy and commitment of companies that own marketing rights and import medicines, as part of the ministry’s strategy to establish a legislative framework and provide organisational and monitoring services to govern and manage the health sector, through adopting national health legislation in line with the UAE Vision 2021.
Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Public Policy and Licensing and Vice Chairman of the Supreme National Drug Registration and Pricing Committee, highlighted the importance of issuing the resolution to the treatment of patients.

Al Amiri noted the UAE’s international precedence in registering medicines under the best international standards and regulations while pointing out that most innovative medicines are registered in the country at the same time as in the countries that developed them, highlighting the desire of international companies to register their products in the UAE as the first or second country after approval by relevant international organisations, such as the United States Food and Drug Administration, FDA, and the European Medicines Agency, EMEA, due to their confidence in the UAE’s advanced medical and health systems and standards.

He also stressed that the ministry applies the highest international standards when evaluating medicines, including the review of clinical, bio-equivalence and stability studies.