Zayed Humanitarian Hospital treats 9,000 Rohingya refugees

The Zayed Humanitarian Field Hospital is the first Arab hospital to provide diagnostic, treatment, and preventive services to Rohingya refugees, in a joint programme with the Zayed Giving Initiative, the Dar Al Ber Association, the Sharjah Charity House and the Saudi-German Group of Hospitals, under the supervision of the Emirates Programme for Community and Specialised Volunteering, in partnership with the Hope Association for Motherhood and Childhood in Bangladesh, while coordinating with local authorities.

The hospital seeks to assist refugees in need of healthcare, without discrimination on the basis of gender, race or religion, as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan declaring 2018 as the Year of Zayed.

Dr. Reem Othman, Humanitarian Work Ambassador, said that UAE doctors have set an exceptional example in the medical volunteering service and, in a very short period, have treated more than 9,000 children and elderly patients who suffer from chronic and infectious diseases.

Dr. Adel Al Shameri, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative and President of UAE Doctors, added that they had put in place an operational plan for the hospital, following an assessment of the situation, and have undertaken several partnerships with Bangladeshi volunteer organisations, in coordination with the relevant authorities, to address the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Omran Mohammed Abdullah, Head of Charity Projects Sector at Dar Al Ber Association and Head of the Emirati Medical Volunteer Team, noted that the work of the Zayed Humanitarian Hospital in Bangladesh continues the efforts of the Emirati humanitarian organisations in rescuing refugees in countries throughout the world, in partnership with local and international philanthropic bodies.