UAE is first in the world to accredit 213 health facilities

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) successfully obtained international accreditation for a network of 16 health centers in Ras Al Khaimah at one time after having special committees verify the application of JCI certification standards in pioneering and innovative solutions. The health centers also committed themselves to establishing best practices in terms of quality of clinical service, patient safety and staff based on globally adopted standards and protocols.

Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said that the UAE strategy is based on challenging the future and making government institutions futuristic by building future models within government strategies in the unique journey towards the UAE 2071. Establishing a competitive knowledge economy that supports sustainable achievements, and building national capacities that drive the locomotive of achievements to put the country on the global health-care map with international accreditation standards also form part of the strategy, he added.

He also highlighted the keenness of the wise leadership to harness the potentials and resources to achieve the sustainable development strategy 2030 and develop a health system based on the highest international standards towards achieving the UAE Vision 2021 to reach the ranks of the most innovative countries in the world in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Dr. Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, praised the remarkable achievement and emphasized that innovation is the sustainable future capital of the UAE and that the Ministry continues to enhance the competitiveness of the health care sector in the UAE and achieve sustainability in health services and health security. Development of medical policies, procedures, protocols and best practices, the application of international accreditation standards for the upgrading of services provided in health institutions, and the promotion of patient safety in the UAE through the adoption of evidence-based strategies to ensure transparency of the work of health facilities were emphasized during the process of accreditation and application of international standards.

He pointed out that the percentage of internationally accredited health establishments is one of the national indicators. The figures indicate a rapid positive development in this indicator. The number of health establishments that received international accreditation in 2008 was 11, which rose rapidly to 213 approved health facilities. The significance of this indicator underscores the commitment of the Ministry in dealing with this indicator because of its positive impact on the improvement of health services and its quality in the country, where the goal of the government is to raise all health facilities in the UAE to international accreditation by 2021.