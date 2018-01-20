Revolutionary neurodiagnostics at UHS to bring about a paradigm shift in healthcare

The distraught family, having spent months caring for their relative in the hospital, was at their wit’s end, with no explanation for her recent change in consciousness. With a state-of-the-art EEG machine, doctors in the Neurology Department were able to diagnose that the coma was caused by excessive electrical discharges in the cortex of Amina’s brain – a condition called non-convulsive status epilepticus. However, the state-of-art technology and appropriate medical treatment restored her back to normal. Though still very sick and in the hospital, the family was relieved that a curable condition was identified and treated appropriately.

“The list of such stories is endless,” says Dr. Rajshekher Garikapati, Senior Specialist Neurologist, trained in high-end electrophysiology. “In this day and age, scientific advances are doing wonders – and our Neurophysiology lab at the UHS is no exception: both the EEG and the NCS/EMG are computer-based office procedures, taking less than an hour to complete; but we also have portable versions so that patients in the wards, too sick to be transported, can be served.”

“Such modern technology is helping us identify serious neurological conditions and save more lives,” says Dr. Rajshekher, for whom neurology and saving patients’ lives is a passion. “A revolution is in the offing.”

With two decades of rich clinical experience in the field behind him, Dr. Rajshekher still has the keen eye of a hound when it comes to spotting a neurological diagnosis and taking care of his patients. “Take the case of Radia, a 65-year old lady of Indian nationality, admitted with sudden development of psychotic symptoms. As is common in such situations, the family became hopeless about her recovery. She was shaking, she was trembling, and she was having visions. The visions terrified her, and she spent days avoiding sleep out of fear. The doctors were as perplexed as the family because Radia had been well till recently, apart from well-controlled hypothyroidism.

Once again, the EEG came to the rescue; it showed a very fleeting abnormality, which the good doctor correlated with her Brain MR findings – and came across with a rare diagnosis. “Hashimoto’s encephalopathy is a rare condition, by any stretch of imagination,” says Dr. Rajshekher; “I have seen it only once or twice before. But the clinical picture, together with the EEG and MR findings, and her history of thyroid disease, increased the suspicion; tests showed extremely high levels of some specific antibodies, called anti-TPO. Once the diagnosis was clinched, it was just a matter of days to weeks when a course of drugs brought her condition under control.”

Today, the lady is much better.

“Technology has invaded the medical field – in a good way; it never fails to amaze me to see the sea-change in diagnostics in the last decade or so. Our lab – already well-equipped, is soon going to add Neuromuscular Ultrasound (NM US) to its repertoire.

“NM US has the potential to disrupt the field; it is high-tech, with resolution rivaling that of an MRI, but without the discomfort and cost. It is patient-friendly, safe, painless, and repeatable ad nauseam. Nerve blocks, steroid injections for carpal tunnel syndrome, Botulinum toxin injections for spasticity– all are set to become easier, safer, and more effective – all thanks to the NM US technology; safer because under US guidance they are no longer blind procedures. Patients can be followed up after surgery or other treatment – without any discomfort at the operative site.

“We have also begun performing Single-Fiber EMG in our lab,” continued Dr. Rajshekher. “This is an exquisitely sensitive test to diagnose Myasthenia Gravis.”

This is not an exaggeration; Salwa (name changed), a 25 – year old medical student of Jordanian extraction, was able to get her diagnosis after a long-wait when all the other tests were negative.

“But that’s only the tip of the iceberg,” promises Dr Rajshekher. “The SFEMG technique has wider applicability; by helping us to detect Fiber Density, it gives us a sensitive test to diagnose and follow neuropathies as treatment progresses.

“Combine that with NM Ultrasound, and you have the resolution of a nerve or a muscle biopsy. Imagine, being able to tell exactly what is happening inside the nerve or muscle of a patient without ever conducting a biopsy procedure!”

“This,” he concludes, “is what I meant by a revolution in the field of neurodiagnostics.”