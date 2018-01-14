Pink Caravan calls for horse riders to join its eighth campaign

Images from previous Pink Caravan Rides

The Higher Organising Committee of the Pink Caravan Ride is looking for 150 riders to participate and is encouraging those with a strong sense of civic duty as well good horsemanship skills to apply. Those doing so will need to meet specific participation criteria, with riders required to be over 16 years of age and possessing sufficient equestrian experience. With the tour around the emirates covering approximately 20 km every day over its 7 days, the riders will be required to submit to technical and proficiency tests to ensure their fitness to participate, The tests will be conducted under the supervision of a number of experts and professionals in the field of equestrianism.



"The UAE has proud traditions of philanthropy and horsemanship and this is the perfect opportunity for community-minded individuals who want to do something positive for their society to combine both qualities in the forthcoming Pink Caravan Ride. Our supporting riders play a pivotal role in the activities of the 10-day journey around the emirates, as they provide the high visibility needed to ensure that the campaign is impactful as it can be. As well as being a fun and enjoyable experience, our riders take pride in knowing that they are participating in an important healthcare initiative that aims to banish the scourge of breast cancer completely from our society,” said Reem BinKaram, Chairperson of PCR Higher Steering Committee.



Male and female riders interested in participating in the eighth edition of the Pink Caravan Ride can register online at: http://www.pinkcaravan.ae/register/index.php. The Higher Organising Committee of the organisation is encouraging applications as soon as possible t0 allow time for the necessary preliminary fitness checks and skills assessment to take place. There is an AED 250 fee for registration, which covers the necessary safety and proficiency assessments, as well as the Pink Caravan tabards and other branded livery that will be used by each horse and rider to advertise the campaign throughout the ride.



Last year’s Pink Caravan Ride that took place March 7-17 saw the participation of 150 riders who accompanied the mobile clinics that provided free medical check-ups for residents and citizens during its tour around the UAE. The ride and its associated activities completed a total of 7,483 clinical examinations over its 10 days, with 6,366 women undergoing assessment and 1,117 men. Included in the medical tests were 2,542 mammograms. Twelve positive cases of breast cancer were detected and the patients referred for treatment, proving the potential life-saving capacity of the campaign.



Pink Caravan was launched in 2011 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Founder and Patron of FoCP, International Ambassador of the World Cancer Declaration for Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) and International Ambassador for Childhood Cancer for UICC.