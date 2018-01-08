US Indian-origin doctors seek UAE experience

AAPI represents 100,000 American doctors of Indian origin and is one of the largest healthcare forums in the US that works to enable American physicians to excel in patient care, teaching and research and to pursue their aspirations in professional and community affairs.

Dr. Gautam Samadder, President of AAPI, told WAM that American doctors who are members of AAPI would like to practice medicine for short stints of a few weeks each at medical facilities in the UAE. This would allow these doctors to study and treat tropical diseases which are not present in the US.

Currently US doctors have a similar arrangement with the American University of Antigua’s College of Medicine that enables them to observe tropical diseases. Facilities in Antigua are, however, limited and the much larger network of hospitals and clinics in the UAE offers greater opportunities.

During their visit, the AAPI leadership met officials of the UAE Ministry of Health and visited medical facilities in the country. The initial response to the idea of such short-stay visits was positive, Samadder said.