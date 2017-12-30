MOHAP uses "Cerner Millennium app" in nuclear medicine

Nuclear medicine is a branch of medical imaging that uses small amounts of radioactive material to diagnose and determine the severity of, and treat, a variety of diseases, including many types of cancer and heart, gastrointestinal, endocrine, neurological and other disorders.

Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support Services, said that the use of these new apps reflects ministry’s vision for the future which falls in line with its strategy of developing effective health information systems and applying global standards in the management of health facilities and infrastructure that exceed expectations. He said that it will significantly contribute to the efficiency and effectiveness of patient healthcare in ministry facilities.

The Nuclear Medicine workflow Automation app aims to document all clinical actions such as orders, appointments, and reports which are part of a unified patient medical record. The new app also follows nuclear medicine procedures defined in the Cerner system and documentation from order entry until completion of the report.

Mubaraka Ibrahim, Director of MOHAP’s Health Information Systems Department, stated that the Nuclear Medicine workflow automation app aims to get rid of the manual documentation of patient files. The nuclear medicine procedures include many steps that need to be performed in a specific order, such as injections and scanning, with time needed to proceed to each next step.

By automating these processes, ministry of health physicians now use Cerner applications to place electronic orders. The system automatically routes the appointment order to the Nuclear Medicine Department at Fujairah Hospital and to all ministry hospitals (even some private hospitals) refer patients to this facility.

The nuclear medicine procedure defined in the Cerner system gives technicians clear, step-by-step treatment instructions. Once the technician completes them, an order will be sent to the physician to document the final report. Once the physician completes and signs the report through the Cerner application, then the final report will be available for other physicians to view.