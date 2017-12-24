Ministry of Health announces Visiting Doctors Programme for January 2018

The areas of specialisation covered under the programme include cardiovascular surgery, chest surgery, neurology, ophthalmology, radiology, gastrointestinal diseases, cardiovascular diseases, shoulder bone surgery, plastic surgery and obstetrics and gynecology.

As part of the programme, Dr. Thomas Modine will be visiting Al Qassimi Hospital on January 3rd and 4th, 2018. Dr. Modine is a Consultant Cardiovascular and Thoracic surgeon at the Pole de Chirurgie Cardiovascular Cardio Hospital in Lille, France.

Dr. Anand Kumar, Head of the Department of Neurology at the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, India, will be visiting Kuwait Hospital from January 7th to 11th, 2018 as part of the Visiting Doctors Programme. He graduated from medical school and trained in neurology in India. He subsequently completed courses and fellowships in Europe and the US.

Dr. Martha Howard, Assistant Professor, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Science at the Yale University School of Medicine, USA will visit Fujairah Hospital from January 7th to 10th, 2018. She completed her medical graduation from the Brown University, USA and completed her residency in Internal Medicine from the Salem Hospital, Massachusetts.

Dr. Nasu Kenya, the Co-Director of Cardiovascular Medicine and the Director of Catheterisation Laboratory Toyohashi Heart Centre, Japan; completed his medical graduation from the Nara Medical University and is a Fellow of American College of Cardiology. His areas of expertise include, Cardiovascular Intervention and Therapeutics. Dr. Kenya will be visiting Al Qassimi hospital on January 10th and 11th, 2018.

Dr. Almantas Maleckas is the chief of Minimally Invasive and Gastrointestinal Surgery Unit at the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences Hospital. He completed his General Surgery Residency and PhD at the Kaunas Medical Academy in Lithuania. His areas of expertise are Bariatric and Laparoscopic Surgery. He will be visiting Saqr Hospital from 21st to 25th January 2018.

Dr. Kei Yamada, Professor and Chairman of the Department of Radiology at the Kyoto Prefectural University of medicine, Japan, will be visiting MOHAP hospitals and PHCCs from January 22nd to 25th, 2018. He completed his medical graduation and PhD from Japan’s Kyoto Prefectural University of medicine.

Dr. Deborah Proctor is the Medical Director for the Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Programme at Yale University in New Haven, USA. She completed her residency and fellowship at the Harvard Medical School in Boston, USA and her areas of expertise include IBD and Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT). Dr. Deborah will be visiting Khorfakkan Hospital on January 28th and 29th; Fujairah hospital on January 30th and 31st; and Kuwait hospital on February 1st, 2018.

Dr. Dominique-Francois Gazielly has more than 30 years of experience as an orthopedic surgeon with a focus on shoulder injuries. He completed his Orthopedics training in Lyon, France and subsequently specialised in conditions affecting shoulder joint through fellowships in Canada and the USA. He will be joining the orthopedics team at Fujairah Hospital on 28th January 2018 and Al Qassimi Hospital from January 29th to February 1st, 2018.

Dr. Hisham Seify is a Plastic Surgeon at the Newport Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Associates in the USA, will be visiting Khorfakkan Hospital from January 28th to February 1st, 2018. Dr. Seify completed his medical education from the Cairo University with honors in 1992 and pursued his post-graduate training, earning Master’s Degree, PhD and subsequently, board certification in plastic surgery.

Dr. Malek Nassar will be visiting Fujairah Hospital from January 28th to 31st, 2018. Dr. Nassar is attending in Fetal Medicine at Clemenceau Medical Centre and the Director at the Clinique de Diagnostique Prenatal, Lebanon.