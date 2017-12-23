Microbiology Infection Control reporting systems automated: MOHAP

Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support Services at MOHAP, said, "The Microbiology Infection Control feature helps contain infected cases and implement faster preventive and treatment procedures. The staff hours saved post implementation of the feature is 3,000 minutes, or 50 hours per month, across the Ministry-run hospitals.

"The process will also continuously update the ‘Wareed’ system in line with our efforts to further develop the healthcare sector, advance the local health system, and establish an automated processes and procedures in all Ministry-run facilities in Dubai and the Northern Emirates."

Mubarka Ibrahim, Director of Health Information Systems Department at MOHAP, said, "The new smart feature enables effective infection control as it automatically monitors all laboratory reports and inspects bacterial infection cases. It activates the alert system if it discovers bacterial infection, allowing medical practitioners to take the right action. Before going live, there was a time lag between the identification of the infectious diseases and communicating it to the infection control department. Now, the automation will reduce this time lag and help implement prompt and effective infection control management system. This will also prevent human errors as manual documentation is usually prone to clinical mistakes."

"Doctors nowadays use the Microbiology Infection Control report to determine which patients need to be monitored for infection control. Patients qualify for the report based on their demographics, procedural information, report responses, and susceptibility results or general laboratory results. The report contains patient information and laboratory results. Once the patient qualifies, the report is automatically printed for the infection control department at a scheduled time," Ibrahim added.