Singapore unveils big-spending budget amid election talk

Polls must be held by 2021 but analysts suggest they could take place later this year, as the country's founding family prepares to hand over leadership to a younger generation of leaders.

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat set aside Sg$6.1 billion ($4.5 billion) to support half a million citizens aged between 60 and 69.

The package included concessions for government-built sports facilities to keep healthy as well as healthcare and insurance subsidies.

Heng described the package as "a gesture of our nation's gratitude for their contributions and a way to show care for them in their silver years".

Another Sg$3.1 billion was earmarked for long-term care needs, including subsidies and payouts for severely disabled workers.

To mark the 200-year anniversary of Sir Stamford Raffles's founding of modern Singapore, Heng unveiled further handouts of Sg$1.1 billion.

Around 1.4 million lower-income citizens more than a quarter of the city-state's population will receive up to Sg$300 dollars each in vouchers to help them with living costs.

Others will get benefits in the form of pension fund top-ups, tax rebates and support for their children's education.