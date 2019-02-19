US-China trade talks to begin on Tuesday, White House says

After an initial series of meetings between deputies, high-level talks will begin on Thursday, the White House said late Monday.

Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will lead the US team from then, while Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is expected to represent China.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, White house economic adviser Larry Kudlow and trade adviser Peter Navarro will also be present.

The talks come after another round of negotiations in Beijing last week ended inconclusively, though US President Donald Trump said they had gone "extremely well."