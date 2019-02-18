South African billionaire Motsepe says he won't buy Eskom assets

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is Motsepe's brother-in-law, this month unveiled a plan to split Eskom into three units to boost efficiency, which some analysts see as a path to privatising the utility.

"I have never supported the privatisation of Eskom or the sale of any of its entities or assets," Motsepe said at a news conference. "African Rainbow Energy & Power (AREP) or any company that I am associated with will not be part of any sale of any entities or assets of Eskom."

Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital was reportedly eyeing some or all of Eskom Finance Company, an Eskom subsidiary which lends to employees and which the government put up for sale as part of efforts to shore up the company's balance sheet.

Motsepe, the country's richest black businessman, who is also the brother-in-law of Energy Minister Jeff Radebe, said: "Having relatives in very high positions in government justifiably raises perceptions of favouritism."