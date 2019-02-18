SEDD organises 2nd session of “Making Change Forum”

The Forum “Making Change” began with a panel discussion that was contributed by numbe of entities such as Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Bee'ah Sharjah Environment Co. LLC, Sharjah Civil Defense, and SEDD.

The panel discussion dealt with a number of themes as the concept of the Emiratisation Partners Club initiative in addition to the incentives and advantages offered by this initiative to its members. Also, it included a topic about the strategic partnership with the environment to achieve sustainable investment which was given by Bee’ah’s representative. Then Sharjah Civil Defense focused on the safety and security standards in the industrial environment of the Emirate. Later on, SEDD highlighted a report on achieving the goals of sustainable development in the field of consumer protection.

In addition, the Forum displayed the role played by the various entities contributed in the panel discussion to preserve the industrial environment by providing support and protection to them, as well as setting the necessary services and facilities for investors in the industrial sector, legislation and standards that will provide an attractive and stimulating industrial environment in the Emirate. Likely, the spacepersons gave number of tips and advices to the audience and presented the necessary concepts for upgrading the industrial sector in Sharjah.

Likely, the Forum included a workshop about "The Future of Innovation in the Industrial Sector", which was presented by Khalifa University. This dealt with the modern standards adopted in the field of innovation in order to improve the industry in the Emirate of Sharjah. It also included the most important initiatives and incentives provided by educational institutions and universities to students to develop their skills and qualify them to the future requirements of the labor market.

Later on, Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, launched Sharjah Industrial Guide, which was published by SEDD in cooperation with number of concerned departments. This Guide included services and facilities provided by number of entities such as Ministry of Energy and Industry, the General Directorate of Civil Defense, Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, Directorate of Town Planning and Survey, Sharjah Department of Sea Ports and Customs, Sharjah City Municipality, Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone.

Commenting on this Forum, Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, said that the Department is keen on to develop a map of industrial investment in the Emirate in cooperation with the concerned government bodies. He clarified that these discussions help in attracting more investments in Sharjah, emphasising that the Department adopts the best practices that will create a competitive environment to attract investments that will which is moving steadily towards achieving sustainable economic growth and building a productive economy. This is done according to the wise vision of HH Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to develop the industrial sectors in the Emirate.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that this Forum came in line with the aspirations of the government departments and institutions involved in general and SEDD in particular in building a competitive economy based on productivity. Such a thing can be achieved through the quality of service distribution, upgrading the efficiency of infrastructure, and the development of requirements and planning standards to reach an optimal economic environment in Sharjah.

From her side, Mariam Nasir Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Industrial Affairs Department at SEDD, illustrated that the organisation of such forums that discuss ways of developing the industrial situation in the Emirate is an ideal opportunity to exchange ideas and proposals with government and private bodies to look into innovative solutions to the challenges. Such a thing is done in order to develop clear frameworks for the industrial environment in line with the requirements of economic development in Sharjah. She explained the SEDD pays great attention to adopt a clear strategy for the development of industrial investment whereas it believes that working on the development of the economy of the Emirate is one of the main functions of the Department. She carried on that this thing will contribute in enhancing Sharjah’s position on the economic map to achieve sustainable economic development.

Moreover, Al Suwaidi explained the vital role that the other participated departments at the forum played in developing the industrial environment in Sharjah through the improvement projects and increasing government investments as well as facilitating the business environment through many services. She added that it is important to strengthen cooperation between SEDD and various government agencies to unite efforts to simplify all actions that will achieve sustainable economic development in the Emirate of Sharjah.

In the end of the Forum, the participants in Sharjah Industrial Guide were honored as well as the representatives in the panel discussion. In addition, in Sharjah Center for Astronomy & Space Sciences was honored for hosting the Forum for its role in contributing to highlighting the role of the Department in the sustainable development of the Emirate.