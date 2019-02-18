Sultan Al Mansouri discusses economic, commercial partnerships with EU

The discussion took place during his bilateral meetings with Phil Hogan, EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, and Jan Koshitov Ardanovsky, Polish Minister of Agriculture, on the sidelines of the Gulfood 2019 Fair at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

During his meeting with Hogan, Al Mansouri highlighted the strong ties between the UAE and the EU, especially in terms of the economy and trade.

He also noted that the cooperation between both sides include their development sectors while highlighting the fact that agriculture is a priority of their joint cooperation, in light of the potential of European markets and the UAE’s directives to diversify its agricultural imports, to serve the country's food security policies.

Al Mansouri stressed that Emirati investments have reinforced the UAE’s competitiveness in many vital sectors, including food industries.

He also presented available cooperation opportunities in the Halal industry, in light of the UAE’s efforts to facilitate and support the international trade of halal products while urging the EU to promote the presence of its member countries in the International Halal Accreditation Authorities Forum.

Hogan highlighted the EU’s keenness to reinforce its cooperation with the UAE while adding that Gulfood is a leading regional and international platform for showcasing European agricultural and food products, as well as for promoting their presence in Emirati markets, as well as the region's markets.

During his bilateral meeting with Ardanovsky, Al Mansouri pointed out that the strong ties between the UAE and Poland have witnessed significant advancement over the past decades, supported by their mutual will to reinforce their cooperation.

He added that his country is proud of its distinguished model of economic and commercial cooperation with the UAE.

Ardanovsky stressed that Poland is among the fastest growing economies in the EU, and there are many similarities between the two countries, such as their convergent development visions that create an ideal cooperation environment. He also noted the UAE’s strategic location as a gateway to the Middle East, which ensures it attractiveness to Polish investors.