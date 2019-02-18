No agreement yet in US-China trade talks

Beijing and Washington continue to disagree on matters such as equal market access and protection of intellectual property during trade talks.

According to Business Insider, both sides are seeking to lower tariffs and ease trade tensions.

Anonymous sources told The New York Times, the U.S. wants to create a process that will increase taxes on Chinese products if its American exports continue to rise.

If a trade deal is not locked in by March 1, the US will raise taxes from 10 to 25 percent on US$200 billion worth of Chinese products, Business Insider reports.

US President Donald Trump is considering pushing the deadline back by 60 days, Bloomberg reports.

The South China Morning Post reports the talks are currently being conducted by US trade representative Robert E. Lighthizer, US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He.

If they can't reach an agreement, President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping might have to hold a meeting to hash out a deal.