The coffee farmers betting on blockchain to boost business

Nearly 40 Ethiopians - a third of them women - sift, roast and package prized Arabica beans for export to Europe under the Moyee brand, founded by a Dutch social entrepreneur.

The roastery, together with the innovative use of blockchain technology to ensure the supply chain is transparent, represents an attempt to keep as much of the profits as possible in Ethiopia, one of the world's poorest countries.

"It's the world's favourite drink. We drink over 2 billion cups a day," said Killian Stokes, who set up the Irish branch of Moyee.

"The industry's worth $100 billion and yet 90 percent of coffee farmers in Ethiopia live on less than $2 a day."

That is partly because most exporters process the beans elsewhere, but also down to price fluctuations and other factors that make coffee growing a precarious business.

To make things fairer, Moyee has created unique digital identities for the 350 farmers it currently works with - meaning buyers can see exactly how much each individual grower is paid, with prices set at 20 percent above the market rate.

Now the brand, whose slogan is "radically good coffee", wants to use blockchain to take that to the next level - allowing buyers to tip farmers, or fund projects such as a new planting programme, through a mobile app.

The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said in a recent report that blockchain had huge potential to address challenges smallholder farmers faced by "reducing uncertainty and enabling trust among market players".

The technology, used to underpin cyber-currencies like Bitcoin, allows shared access to data that is maintained by a network of computers and can quickly trace the hundreds of parties involved in the production and distribution of food.

Once entered, any information cannot be altered or tampered with.