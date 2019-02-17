Hamdan bin Rashid opens Gulfood 2019

The five-day exhibition, which runs until 21st February, has once again attracted high-calibre interest including ministers, top trade envoys and national organisations from the four corners of the globe. The show offers a platform for game-changing business deals, new market opportunities and emerging trends while setting the agenda for the future of food.

Touring the 1,000,000 sq. feet mega exhibition, Sheikh Hamdan, accompanied by Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, DWTCA, and Director General of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, DTCM, was given a snapshot of the latest products from 5,000 local, regional and international exhibitors eager to show they have the solutions to meet rising food demand in the region and beyond.

Top-level trade missions have converged on Gulfood 2019 from 195 countries to highlight the quality and diversity of their products to feed the region’s needs. The Gulfood Global Industry Outlook Report 2019, compiled by Euromonitor International, which is officially released at the show, forecasts F&B sales in the Middle East and North Africa, MENA, region will rise from US$145.4 billion in 2018 to US$171.2 billion by 2023 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate, CAGR, of 3.33 percent.

Running alongside the main exhibition, the new three-day Gulfood Innovation Summit will bring together some of the major players in the industry to examine the latest challenges and opportunities in the global F&B landscape.