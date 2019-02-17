Al Midfa inaugurates “Four Points” by Sheraton Sharjah

With over 225 rooms, the hotel is conveniently situated in the centre of Sharjah, providing easy access to prominent sites in the city including Bank Street for business and major leisure destination Al Majaz Waterfront.

“We are delighted to open the first Four Points by Sheraton in the Emirate complimenting Marriott International’s footprint in Sharjah and diversifying the tourist experience in line with Sharjah Tourism Vision 2021. The hotel offers business and leisure travelers with the brand’s comfortable hospitality experience and is positioned in an ideal location to explore the city,” said Alex Kyriakidis, President and Managing Director, Middle East & Africa, Marriot International.

Four Points by Sheraton Sharjah is directly connected to one of the most prestigious business towers in Sharjah and an upmarket shopping mall. Furthermore, the hotel stands at the end of the famous Sharjah Buhairah Corniche with easy access to the famous Blue and Gold Souq, offering a variety of options for dining and family entertainment. The hotel provides a complimentary shuttle bus service for guests to visit the picturesque beachside.

Four Points by Sheraton Sharjah features 225 contemporary and spacious rooms, including inter-connecting and twin rooms designed to suit the needs of families or large groups staying for an extended duration. Reflecting the brand’s promise to provide today’s independent travelers with balance, the hotel offers the brand’s defining touches including complimentary bottled water in all rooms, fast and free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel and an energizing breakfast with fresh coffee that helps guests start the day right. Every room has the Four Points by Sheraton Comfort Bed, fitted with a plush mattress and down duvet and pillows for the perfect night’s sleep. Four Points by Sheraton Sharjah also caters to the needs of business travelers offering six meeting rooms equipped with the latest technology and a dedicated events team tasked to deliver seamless business experiences.

The hotel houses four dining venues, Yasmina - a vibrant Mediterranean-style all-day dining restaurant offering a weekly rotating a la carte menu as well as business lunch packages. Cheeky Chan serves up Asian dishes with exotic flavors and a creative flair. Located on the 8th floor with a beautiful outdoor terrace, the Asian fusion restaurant offers incredible views across Al Khaled Lagoon. Coffee aficionados can enjoy the brand’s signature Nitro Coffee accompanied by delicious pastries and savory snacks at the Library Café, or order their favorite coffee to go. Guests can lounge by the poolside terrace at the Tea Garden Café and enjoy the scenic views while sipping on signature coffee, tea and aromatic tisanes.

The hotel offers spacious multi-level recreational areas surrounded by lush greenery and city views. An open-air swimming pool, including a kids’ pool and a jacuzzi serve as ideal spots to unwind after a long

day and lounge by the cosy terrace with your favorite refreshment. Other facilities include dedicated men and women 24-hour Fitness Centres, and steam and sauna rooms.

“The Four Points by Sheraton Sharjah team is excited to open its doors and serve our guests with warm hospitality and authentic service. With its comfortable room offerings, multiple dining experiences and facilities all within close proximity to Sharjah’s most popular heritage sites, business hubs and modern retail destinations, the hotel is a great choice for all types of travelers,” said Dany Dagher, Complex General Manager, Four Points by Sheraton Sharjah and Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa.

To celebrate the opening the hotel has launched ‘Four Reasons to Stay at Four Points by Sheraton Sharjah’ which includes a room, high speed internet, breakfast and dinner starting from USD 99. To book please visit www.fourpointssharjah.com

For more information about Four Points by Sheraton Sharjah please visit: www.fourpointssharjah.com