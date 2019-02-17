Kuwaitis among top 10 investors in Dubai’s restaurant sector: DED

These business licences have been issued to 6,507 investors including 6,181 businessmen and 326 female entrepreneurs.

Of the licences issued, 1,501 were commercial, 493 were professional, 45 were related to industry and 13 were in the tourism sector. The report was published coinciding with the official launch of Open Flame Kitchen, Gastronomica's latest restaurant concept, recently opened in The Dubai Mall.

The report showed that 168 licences were issued to Kuwaiti businesses in 2018, marking a growth of 35.5 percent compared to 2017, when 124 licences were issued. "Restaurants" and "Café" topped the list of Kuwaiti professional activities, and currently, Kuwaiti businesses are among the top ten nationalities investing in the sector in Dubai.

The total number of activities for Kuwaiti companies in Dubai reached 6,641.