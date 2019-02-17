UAE carriers constitute 54 percent of Boeing’s commercial deliveries in Middle East in 2018

The International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) 2019, starting in the UAE capital on Sunday, Dunn described 2018 as a 'great year'.

"2018 was a great year. Globally, we set a new annual record of 806 deliveries in 2018, surpassing our previous record of 763 deliveries in 2017. Boeing again grew its significant order book with 893 net orders, including 203 airplane sales in December."

With regards to the Middle East, the American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and sells airplanes, rotorcraft, rockets, satellites, and missiles worldwide, delivered 39 commercial aircraft in 2018 to regional customer airlines.

"These included the 737 MAX, 777-300ER, 777 Freighter and the 787 Dreamliner. Twenty-one of these deliveries were to UAE carriers: six 777s to Emirates; seven 737 MAXs to flydubai and eight to Etihad, which include one 777F; four 787-10s; and three 787-9s. Boeing has a strong order book in the Middle East (612 airplanes) and demand for both its wide-body and single-aisle airplanes among Middle East customers continues to grow, many of which have placed confidence in our new products and technologies."

Dunn expressed an optimistic outlook for the coming years despite market challenges.