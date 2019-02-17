Mexico launches 5.6-billion-dollar plan to shore up oil firm Pemex

Pemex will get a capital injection worth 25 billion pesos and 35 billion pesos for pension payments, the company's financial director Alberto Velazquez said at a joint press conference with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Its taxes will be reduced by 15 billion pesos this year, and it is expected to receive 32 billion pesos in extra income thanks to government measures to reduce fuel theft.

Pemex has a debt of 140 billion pesos, while its production has crashed to 1.8 million barrels a day from 3.4 million barrels daily in 2004.

The new plan will allow the company to increase its investments by 36 per cent this year, according to Velazquez.