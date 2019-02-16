Chinese president meets US trade delegation

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin posted on Twitter Friday that he and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had "productive meetings with China's Vice Premier Liu He."

Another round of negotiations between the two countries will continue next week in Washington, Chinese state media reported.

Earlier, a top White House economic adviser expressed confidence in the US – China trade negotiations in Beijing.

"The vibe in Beijing is good," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told reporters at the White House Thursday.

Kudlow provided few details but said the U.S. delegation led by Lighthizer was "covering all ground."