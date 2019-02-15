Nestle to sell first Starbucks coffee under $7.15 bln deal

After last year's $7.15 billion cash deal for exclusive rights to sell the U.S. chain's coffees and teas, Nestle will start selling Starbucks labelled coffee beans, roast and ground coffee and single-serve capsules for its Nespresso and Nescafe Dolce Gusto coffee makers.

These will be available at grocery stores and online in 14 markets, including Belgium, Brazil, Chile, China, Mexico, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain and Britain, with more markets following later this year, the world's biggest food group said on Wednesday.