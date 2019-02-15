Trade talk progress sets Europe up for strongest week in three months

The trade-sensitive German index jumped as much as 2 percent while the STOXX 600 rallied 1.3 percent, accelerating gains after a tepid open following weak China inflation data.

China's state news agency Xinhua reported China and the U.S. reached a consensus in principle on some key issues during trade talks in Beijing during which they discussed topics including technology transfers and intellectual property protection.

Combined with Chinese President Xi Jinping saying talks will continue in Washington next week, that gave the market another leg up after U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said talks had been "productive".

Mining stocks jumped 2 percent to a four-month high and China-sensitive autos stocks rose 1.3 percent, a big reversal from early losses after weak European car sales data.

"Clients are underweight, upside is the path of least resistance," a senior sales trader said.

The strong gains erased the market's pessimism after figures showed China's factory-gate inflation slowed for a seventh straight month.

Despite the hit to European markets after weak U.S. retail sales data on Thursday, the STOXX 600 was set for its strongest week since mid-November.

Car shares had fallen earlier after weak European car sales data. Investors are also looking to a Feb. 17 deadline for the U.S. Commerce Secretary to release a report about whether European car imports pose a national security threat.

French media giant Vivendi climbed 6 percent after reporting strong results for its Universal Music Group arm, and confirming it would soon select financial advisors to sell a stake of up to 50 percent in UMG.

German internet portal Scout24 surged up 12 percent to the top of the STOXX after it welcomed a higher offer from a private equity consortium of Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone.