China, US trade talks move to Washington next week

The announcement followed a meeting between Xi, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Beijing.

During the meeting, Xi spoke of his desire to improve US-China communication and trade cooperation.

"I have said many times that China and the United States cannot leave each other. Cooperation benefits both sides and fighting harms both sides. Cooperation is the best choice," he said according to the country's official Xinhua news agency.

"These detailed and intensive discussions led to progress between the two parties. Much work remains, however," the White House said in a statement.

Since July, the United States has imposed tariffs of 25 per cent on 50 billion dollars of Chinese goods and 10 per cent on another 200 billion dollars, with China retaliating in a similar manner.

The US now stands to raise the 10-per-cent tariff to 25 per cent on March 1 if no agreement is reached.