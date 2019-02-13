Emirates Airways to link Phnom Penh and Bangkok with daily service from Dubai

The new service will be operated with an Emirates Boeing 777 aircraft. Flights to Phnom Penh will depart daily from Dubai International Airport, DXB, at 08:45 local time, as EK370, and arrive in Bangkok at 18:15. The same flight will then depart Bangkok at 20:00, before arriving at Phnom Penh International Airport at 21:25.

On the return segment, flight EK371 will depart Phnom Penh at 23:20, and will arrive in Bangkok at 00:40, the following day. It will then set off to Dubai‎ at 02:25, arriving at 05:35.