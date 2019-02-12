ENOC Group announces plans to expand aviation operations in Egypt

ENOC’s announcements follow a recent agreement with the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) to enable the supply of jet fuel at all key airports across the country, providing further opportunities to drive foreign direct investments in the Egyptian market.

The hydrant system fuels 18 aircrafts at Terminal 2 and has been operational since 2017. The jet fuel hydrant system has seen investment and development from Egyptian and multinational players from the energy sectors.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said: "With an expected 5.8 per cent GDP growth for 2019 and a commitment to diversify markets and products, Egypt offers strong fundamentals for international investors. As the country chairs the African Union next year, the Egyptian Government continues its efforts to attract more foreign direct investments to the country, thus becoming an important gateway to the continent. We hope that our recent plans will elevate the country’s critical infrastructure."

"By joining a consortium of oil companies in Egypt, ENOC Group is now one of a select list of globally-renowned partners contributing to the country’s socio-economic growth. Our strong track-record in jet fuel operations will enable us to provide the highest standards of jet fuel operations, EHS and business performance, which will undoubtedly enable the country’s aviation infrastructure."

Over the years, ENOC Group has continuously enhanced its partnerships with airlines, suppliers and airports, and currently supplies over three million US gallons of jet fuel daily. The Group’s international aviation presence was established in 2002, operating in 152 airports across 25 countries in the Middle East, Africa, South East Asia and Europe. In addition, the Group currently operates in Egypt through its subsidiary, Dragon Oil, which owns the East Zeit Bay offshore concession.

Terminal 2 is one of three terminals at Cairo International Airport; the country’s largest airport and Africa’s second largest. The Terminal previously underwent extensive renovation and refurbishment works to accommodate the increase in passenger traffic and further enhance the country’s air transport sector. New construction and major upgrades on the airside included the aprons, taxiways, connecting roads and a fuel hydrant system.