A rebound from late December lows seemed to stall amid worries that a trade war between the U.S. and China would continue, weighing on demand. The market also contended with the possibility that oil producers would not adhere strictly to cuts agreed to last year.

Brent crude futures fell $1.06 a barrel, or 1.7 percent, to settle at $61.63.

U.S. crude futures fell $1.37 a barrel, or 2.5 percent, to settle at $52.64.

The oil price is showing a 20 percent gain so far this year.