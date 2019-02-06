SEDD honours holders of strategic partner ID

During the ceremony, many factories were honored such as 2 XL Furniture, Al Turath Factory for Furniture and Wood, Leaders Aluminum and Glass, Emirates National Factory for Plastic Industries LLC, Al Nawras Al Abyad Interior Design Accessories Factory, Tiger industries Company, connect Switchgear Assembly LLC, Hempel Paints (Emirates) LLC, Embee Readymade Garments Industry, Speed Gold Industry LLC, and others.

From his side, SEDD Chairman stated that the Department of Economic Development is keen on to provide all means of support and stimulation to the industrial sector, companies and factories in the emirate, thus contributing effectively to the performance development and sustainability of the industrial sector in Sharjah.

His Excellency also stated that SEDD works continuously to adopt the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to strengthen growth of the industrial and production sectors in the Emirate by providing more support and services to those sectors that are witnessing steady development. Such thing is done so that the emirate will occupy a distinguished position locally and globally and to provide a fertile environment for investors.

In addition, His Excellency pointed out that the strategic partner ID contributes to the economy of Sharjah with more strength and vitality. Also, he added that the companies and factories operating in the emirate have become a role model in quality and creativity. Likely, he carried on that they have succeeded in acquiring customer satisfaction in the local market and foreign markets despite fierce competition.

Furthermore, Al Suwaidi said that such privileges come within the framework of providing the best services to facilitate investors and create the right environment for them. Also, he illustrated that the aim of the strategic partner ID is to enhance cooperation between investors, strategic partners and the Department.

On the other hand, Mariam Nasir Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Industrial Affairs Department in SEDD, said that the strategic partner ID offers many advantages to distinguished investors by facilitating the provision of services with strategic partners in the public and private sectors to provide notable services to its investors and to increase competition among companies. Also, it helps to strengthen cooperation between investors and strategic partners.

Moreover, she pointed out that the strategic partner ID provided by Sharjah Economic in cooperation with a number of government agencies such as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and a number of centers such as Al Saqr Business Service Center, Information Center, Happiness Business Service Center and Al Saif Business Service Center included many of the services and advantages that will be provided by stakeholders to investors in the industrial sector in order to support companies in obtaining economic incentives.