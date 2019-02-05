AFZ offers free-to-attend Innovation Forum for Business Community

The event, to be held on February 10th at Marsa Ajman will host a wealth of speakers representing globally recognized businesses Microsoft and Salesforce, for whom innovation has been key to their success, as well as local businesses entrepreneurs whose success continues to depend on innovative vision, concepts and processes.

Microsoft is a multinational computer technological company with a revenue of over $ 85 billion and boasting 114,000 employees. It is the world's largest software maker in terms of revenue. Khaled ElShabrawy, Cloud solution leader will speak about the digitalized workplace.

Salesforce Is an American cloud software company based in San Francisco, California and was ranked first in the Top companies of 20018. The company sells a full suite of enterprise applications that focus on customer service, marketing automation, analytics and application development. Representative, Mark Massouh will focus on Saleceforce’s practices in customer service.

Takeleap Is a futuristic technology agency located in Dubai, and is dedicated to creating exciting experiences enabling brands to enhance their customers' participation in unique ways. Their Managing director, Mohammed Salman Yusuf will address the audience on experience as a futuristic technology agency.

Futurists Hub is A group of Emirati youth who specialize in various modern technologies and aim to innovate and develop technology, manufacture and share experiences. Their presentation by Adnan Mohammed Ali, Executive Director of Futurists Hub, will be is focused on Futurists Hub team and their experience as a youth specialized in technology field.

Fatima Al Hamrani Team leader innovation & Excellence of Ajman Free Zone comments: “This is a must attend event for all those people in the business community who wish to be inspired by innovative thinking and creativity and want to see how leading organisations have made innovation a key driver of their business. The caliber of our speakers is extremely high, and we are pleased to be offering their insight and experience to the business community, who are sure to take away valuable tips, advice and inspiration. We recognize that in order for businesses, operating in any sector, to reach their goals, focusing on innovation should be a priority. Our creation and hosting of this event demonstrates our continued commitment to supporting and helping all of those local businesses ensure a sustainable and prosperous future.”

The event is free to attend without registration.

Innovation Month has become an annual initiative in the UAE, the aim being for the government to promote innovation in society across the seven Emirates. From competitions and workshops engaging the community, to forums, exhibitions and the launch of national initiatives for innovation throughout the UAE, each emirate will have its own one full week of innovation, with Ajman’s initiative running from the 8th to 14th February.