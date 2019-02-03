ESMA implements second awareness campaign for gold and precious stones

The workshop was to explain the Federal Law No. 11/ 2015 and the Implementing Regulations for Precious Metals on the background of an agreement between ESMA and the Dubai Gold and Jewelery Group, to ensure that the scope of the legislation and its objectives are clear in terms of strengthening the national economy.

Successive steps

His Excellency Abdullah Al Maeeni, ESMA Director General said, "Our wise leadership has for years recognised the importance of supporting and promoting the gold and Jewelery sector in the UAE, It started with the issuance of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, the Federal Law No. 11/2015.

Until last month, when the UAE cabinet issued a decision to exempt investors and suppliers in the gold and diamond sector from any taxes on their business transactions. He added.

The implementation of the law will encompass the country's markets, while it will not include the re-export movement outside the UAE or foreign markets. It will also include precious metals, & stones, processed items, low-caliber items as well as grafted and painted items. He stressed.

Al Maeeni noted that the decision of ESMA Board of Directors, two weeks ago, when it adopted mandatory requirements and mechanisms for the official use of stamps on items occupied in Jewelery, and precious metals, and the identification card in valuable stones in the UAE. Supports the UAE gold sector.

Leading position

He also praised the UAE's leading position in the gold, jewelry trade and our markets are highly credible in the Middle East and North Africa. The time has come to highlight the awareness role of the Authority by educating merchants and consumers in cooperation with regulators in the UAE.

According to official statistics, the UAE's trade in gold, jewelry, precious metals and pearls ranked first in the country's non-oil commodity trade, accounting for about 37 percent of the UAE’s total non-oil trade.

The UAE, with all its economic potential and promising investment opportunities, also needs continuous development in the legislative system, which was issued by the law for it, and begins to apply at the federal level this year. He added.