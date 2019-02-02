ADNOC awards Occidental first onshore exploration block in Abu Dhabi’s competitive bid round

Onshore Block 3 covers an area of 5,782 km2 located in the Al Dhafra region. Existing 3D seismic data already covers a large part of the Block which, combined with its proximity to the Shah, Asab, Haliba and Sahl fields, suggests the concession area has very promising potential.

Under the terms of the agreement, Occidental will hold a 100 percent stake in the exploration phase, investing AED 893 million (US $244 million), including a participation fee, to explore for oil and gas in Onshore Block 3.

Upon successful exploration – and having established the commerciality of the discovered resources – Occidental will be granted the opportunity to develop and produce any discoveries. ADNOC has the option to hold a 60 percent stake in the production phase of the concession.

The concession agreement, which has a term of 35 years, was signed by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, and Vicki Hollub, President and CEO of Occidental.

Dr. Al Jaber said: "This concession award demonstrates how ADNOC is accelerating the exploration and development of Abu Dhabi’s vast untapped hydrocarbon resources. It will help ADNOC to unlock value and stay ahead of the long-term increase in demand for energy and oil and gas products, while further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as an essential energy provider to the world. The award also signals our continued and increasing collaboration with US companies.