Oil prices buoyed by trade talk hopes, but pressured by weak China data

International Brent crude oil futures were at $61.06 per barrel at 0755 GMT, 22 cents, or 0.4 percent, above their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $53.86 per barrel, up 7 cents from their last settlement.

Oil prices were supported as U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping soon to try to seal a comprehensive trade deal.

But crude markets were weighed down by a survey on Friday that showed China's factory activity shrank by the most in almost three years in January amid slumping orders, reinforcing fears a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy is deepening.

With China's industry a key consumer of fuels like diesel, such a slowdown would also likely hit fuel demand.

Despite these concerns, traders said oil markets overall are being supported by supply cuts from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which according to a Reuters poll pumped 30.98 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, down 890,000 bpd from December.

Some relief especially to U.S. refiners may come in the form of Canadian heavy crude, despite infrastructure constraints between the two countries.