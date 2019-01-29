Sharjah Chamber Branches complete its operational plan for 2018

Khalil Mohammed Al Mansoori, Director of Sharjah Chamber branch, said: "The Chamber's keenness to achieve the highest level of satisfaction among investors and the local business community is a reflection of the fact that the Department is looking forward to doubling its efforts this year.

The Chamber's branches cooperated with a number of strategic partners and government entities in the emirate, which facilitated the owners of the establishments and helped them to clear their transactions online and easily.

The Chamber's branches organised a series of programs and events that were put forward in the 2018 strategic Plan. The Chamber's branches, seminars and workshops were organised for the members of the Chamber in order to acquaint the members with the Chamber's services, procedures and laws, as well as participation in a large number of community events.