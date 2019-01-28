Al Zahia launches its Show Village, offers immersive experience of exclusive residences

The award-winning Al Zahia community unveiled its Show Village; an environment that represents and embodies the community’s essence. Appealing to 21st century Sharjah residents and investors seeking a sustainable community that offers endless value creation and growth opportunities, the Show Village showcases four luxurious 3, 4 and 5-bedroom homes furnished and styled by Crate and Barrel and Maisons du Monde.

Visitors enjoyed an immersive experience at the launch, which offered them the chance to sample ‘A Day in Al Zahia’ and to envision life in the vibrant community. The integrated destination, which promotes social cohesion and community engagement, encourages residents to enjoy great moments with their families in the many recreational facilities and verdant communal areas.

Shadi Al Azzeh, Al Zahia Project Head at Majid Al Futtaim - Properties, said: “The Show Village provides families with a taste of life at Al Zahia and amplifies the emotional connection to this premier lifestyle destination. Human sustainability and the wellbeing of our residents are central to our development strategy, and our goal is to inspire people to celebrate life to the fullest every day. We gauge our residents’ aspirations to enhance their lifestyles on a regular basis. We recently launched Uptown Al Zahia, which includes a 7,500-square metre pedestrian F&B and retail destination that will create great synergy with City Centre Al Zahia when it opens in 2020.”

Al Zahia is delivering on its promise to enhance residents’ lives and raise the benchmark for sustainable living by introducing community-wide renewable energy technologies, smart home solutions, charging stations for electric cars and most importantly opportunities to customise homes and create bespoke luxurious havens. Visitors to the Show Village were able to view the new optional upgrades, which range from sophisticated home automation systems and opulent finishes to elegant German kitchens and luxury Italian wardrobes.

Upon completion in 2023, Al Zahia will be home to more than 12,000 people in 2,270 villas, townhouses and apartments reflecting a fusion of traditional and modern Arab architecture. More than 1100 homes have been sold to date and 350 families are already in residence at the exclusive lifestyle destination, which features eight individually designed neighbourhoods, leisure facilities and prime retail offerings.

Al Zahia is integrated with the AED 2.6 billion City Centre Al Zahia, a super-regional mall with a diverse mix of over 360 retail brands, a Carrefour Hypermarket and entertainment options including VOX Cinemas and Magic Planet.