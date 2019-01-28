Shadi Al Azzeh: The Show Village at Al Zahia is a home to 12,000 people in 2023

Shadi Al Azzeh, said that the Show Village provides families with a taste of life at Al Zahia and amplifies the emotional connection to this premier lifestyle destination. Human sustainability and the wellbeing of our residents are central to our development strategy, and our goal is to inspire people to celebrate life to the fullest every day. We gauge our residents’ aspirations to enhance their lifestyles on a regular basis. We recently launched Uptown Al Zahia, which includes a 7,500-square metre pedestrian F&B and retail destination that will create great synergy with City Centre Al Zahia when it opens in 2020.”

Project Head at Majid Al Futtaim – Properties added that upon completion in 2023, Al Zahia will be home to more than 12,000 people in 2,270 villas, townhouses and apartments reflecting a fusion of traditional and modern Arab architecture. More than 1100 homes have been sold to date and 350 families are already in residence at the exclusive lifestyle destination, which features eight individually designed neighbourhoods, leisure facilities and prime retail offerings.