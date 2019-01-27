OFID supports international trade and SMEs via loan extended to Georgia

BasisBank is the sixth largest bank in Georgia and is majority-owned by Hualing, a Chinese group active in the commodities wholesale market, as well as in logistics, construction, hotel and tourism sectors. The new agreement builds on a previous $5 million term loan provided by OFID to BasisBank in 2016 to support the import and export of agricultural products and machinery, IT, and construction and consumer goods.

"We’re pleased to expand our cooperation with BasisBank in support of international trade and the development of the SME sector in a country that sits at the intersection of Europe and Asia," said OFID Director-General Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa. "We have built a good relationship with BasisBank since our first partnership, look forward to strengthening our cooperation and are proud to support development that crosses borders and supports inter-regional prosperity."

"OFID has been our partner institution since 2016 and we are grateful for its contribution in addressing increased trade finance demand and supporting the trade finance activities of our clients," said BasisBank.

In turn, General Director David Tsaava of BasisBank, "Our lasting partnership with OFID once again proves the high level of trust and genuine cooperation between our institutions. We are confident that this new agreement will be an efficient continuation of our collaboration and that our clients will fully benefit from the new trade finance facility granted by OFID. We will continue to promote competitive financing and efficient trade finance solutions to our clients and look forward to more years of productive partnership with OFID."

OFID is the development finance institution established by the Member States of OPEC in 1976 as a channel of aid to the developing countries. The Fund works in cooperation with developing country partners and the international donor community to stimulate economic growth and alleviate poverty in all disadvantaged regions of the world. OFID was established in January 1976 by the then 13 member countries