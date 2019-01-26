76 companies in HZFA win the Superbrands 2018 Awards

The number of companies operating in the Hamriyah Free Zone that won the award increased by 230% in 2018 when compared to the previous year, when 23 companies operating in the Hamriyah Free Zone won the award.

This group of winners were announced during an official ceremony held recently at the headquarters of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, attended by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HZFA) and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority, and representatives from Superbrands UAE, as well as a number of senior officials and employees from the HFZA, and representatives of the companies that operate in the Hamriyah Free Zone.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of HZFA and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority, stated that the large number of companies that have won the Superbrands UAE Award represents a new achievement for the authority, as well as a clear indication of the free zone’s leadership as one of the fastest growing free zones in the Middle East.

Al Mazrouei highlighted the authority’s keenness to continue to build on this renewed achievement, which helps to support the economic diversification policy adopted by Sharjah in accordance to the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which aims to promote sustainable economic growth in Sharjah and to enhance the competitiveness of the UAE in order to achieve the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071.

During the ceremony, a presentation was held to discuss the standards of the Superbrands Award, which adheres to strict standards and is supervised by a number of international judges known for their excellence in the fields of management and marketing. The presentation also featured a review of the Superbrands book, which highlights the best brands in the UAE.