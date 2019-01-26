ESMA adopts 16 standards in cosmetics, chemistry, oil and gas

The ESMA Board of Directors, in a meeting chaired by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of ESMA, approved a resolution specifying the percentage of welding materials, No. (11/2015) control of the trade in precious stones and metals and their stamping.

The UAE Federal law No. (11/2015) prevents the use of welding material for the purpose of increasing the weight of gold and jewellery.

The Board of Directors also approved 16 standards in the cosmetic, chemical, oil and gas sectors by adopting regional and international institutions to ensure the quality of products in the UAE markets, protecting consumers and the environment, and enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy.

Al Mansouri confirmed that the decisions are in line with the "2017-2021" strategy in enhancing the quality of products and systems to support sustainable development while enhancing the quality of life and the status of the UAE as a global economic centre.

"It is also linked to the objectives of the 2021 National Agenda for Sustainable Development and Integrated Infrastructure to ensure sustainable development, environmental protection, air quality, conservation of water resources and increased reliance on clean energy and green development," he explained.

Al Mansouri pointed out that the adoption of the requirements and mechanism for the use of the official stamp on gold jewellery and precious metals, contributes to the protection of the consumer and the merchant from fraud, adds credibility to the purity of precious metals, facilitates international trade in these metals, and shows the proportion of precious metals in the real mixture. It also determines the price to be paid, in such a way as to ensure the quality of the product, and to comply with international standards of purity, which will positively reflect on the economic reputation of the country.

ESMA’s board of directors also approved the issuance of a decision to determine the percentage of welding material of the occupied items and the legal standards of purity according to the provisions of the executive regulations of the Federal Law No. (11/2015) on the control of the trade in precious stones and precious metals and stamping.