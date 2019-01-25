Aramco, Air Products to build Saudi Arabia’s first hydrogen fuel cell vehicle fueling station

The collaboration between the two companies will combine Air Products’ technological know-how and experience in the field of hydrogen with Saudi Aramco’s industrial experience, facilities and R&D capabilities. Saudi Aramco and Air Products will establish a pilot fleet of fuel cell vehicles for which high-purity compressed hydrogen will be dispensed at the new fueling station.

Air Products’ proprietary SmartFuel hydrogen fueling technology will be incorporated into the new station to supply the vehicles with compressed hydrogen. The collected data during this pilot phase of the project will provide valuable information for the assessment of future applications of this emerging transport technology in the local environment. The hydrogen refueling station, the first in the Kingdom, is expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2019.

"Hydrogen fuel cells offer an effective means for the electrification of transport while maintaining easy, 5 minute refueling and long driving ranges," said Ahmad O. Al Khowaiter, Chief Technology Officer of Saudi Aramco. "The use of hydrogen derived from oil or gas to power fuel cell electric vehicles represents an exciting opportunity to expand the use of oil in clean transport," he added.

"We are honored to work on another venture with Saudi Aramco to establish and develop a sustainable hydrocarbon-based hydrogen supply system for pilot demonstration of a fuel cell vehicle fleet in Saudi Arabia," said Dr. Samir Serhan Executive Vice President at Air Products. He added, "It further illustrates our commitment to the Kingdom’s 2030 vision."