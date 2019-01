U.S. crude oil dropped 26 cents to $52.36 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract shed 39 cents to $52.62 per barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 32 cents to $60.82 per barrel. It lost 36 cents to $61.14 in London.

The dollar strengthened to 109.68 yen from 109.61 yen late Wednesday. The euro rose to $1.1383 from $1.1381.