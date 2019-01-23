Mohammed Al Janahi: Air Arabia Call Centre serves 100,000 passengers per month

Al Janahi added that the centre’s services cover passengers from the UAE and beyond as well passengers from the various markets where Air Arabia flies from its Sharjah hub, where it receives more than 100,000 calls from its customers and travelers at a rate of 4,000 calls per day.

He continued that the call centre offers a range of services, such as new booking services or modification of customer travel times, as well as answering all inquiries by phone calls and social media.

Al Janahi pointed out that more than 80 employees work in the call centre with it different sections including the reception of calls and the Department of Quality and Training, to provide the best services in accordance with the highest international standards.