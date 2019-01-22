Sharjah, Finland open doors for investments in education and socioeconomic fields

The Finnish delegation comprising 21 state officials and key Finnish company representatives, visited six entities from Sharjah, namely; Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park; American University of Sharjah; Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center – Sheraa; Sharjah Arts Foundation; and the Sharjah Museums – Sharjah Islamic Museum and Sharjah Calligraphy Museum, who showcased their key developments in economic, touristic and educational projects.

Shedding light on the importance of fuelling bilateral interactions between Sharjah and Finland, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations, Sharjah, said: “This compressive visit was organised to boost to the recent breakthrough in Emirati–Finnish bilateral relations, which have been strengthened through a series of visits from both sides, including a DGR delegation visit to Oulu in September 2017.”

Sheikh Fahim noted that this visit cements Sharjah’s strategy to create a dynamic network of cross-governmental relations between the emirate and Finland, and exemplifies DGR’s role in boosting Sharjah’s global socioeconomic rank that has been receiving an upward push, a result of growing interest from large-scale businesses, tourists and foreign students from Northern Europe.

Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi underscored that DGR attaches considerable importance to harnessing successful global expertise to nurture Sharjah’s endeavours. “We seek to learn from the positive results of policies of openness and experience-sharing among countries worldwide. In order for any national experience to succeed, it has to take into consideration the international dimension in its policies, objectives and results.”

The delegation was also hosted by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce where a roundtable was held. Officials from both sides shed light on the two-way business prospects, in addition to showcasing commercial and investment partnership opportunities between Sharjah and Finland.

The need to diversify and build a knowledge-based economy is at the heart of both Emirati and Finnish systems of educational and entrepreneurial development. A Sharjah Education Seminar was organised during the visit; an education meeting that allowed the two parties to exchange expertise and lessons in the field relevant to one another’s education systems. The SBFO shared Sharjah’s 40-year efforts in making the emirate the first city in the world to be awarded the titles of ‘Baby-Friendly’ and ‘Child-Friendly’ city by the UNICEF.

In return, Sharjah heard from Finnish educational experts about the outstanding Finnish approach to early childhood education, which includes daily care programmes for infants, toddlers and children, in addition to pre-school programmes, as well as vocational and lifelong training they provide to their citizens.

The Department of Government Relations was established in 2014 under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide a window of cooperation to Sharjah's international partners.

As the centre of culture, education, and innovation in the UAE, the Emirate's international reach spans the globe. The department supports this outreach through representing Sharjah abroad, welcoming international delegations, and partnering with strategic cities that share Sharjah's core values: culture, education, and innovation.