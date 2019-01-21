UAE leading MENA for global talent for 4th straight time: INSEAD report

For the fourth straight time, the UAE came ahead of MENA countries in the report - a comprehensive annual index that measures how countries and cities grow, attract and retain talent, providing a unique resource for decision makers to understand the global talent competitiveness picture and develop strategies for boosting their competitiveness.

The report hailed the UAE's consistent efforts to be among the key world nations in attracting and unleashing talent, and providing conducive environment for skilled cadres.

The rankings were measured by six pillars: enable, attract, grow, retain, vocational training skills and general knowledge skills. The UAE was particularly strong in the ‘attract’ pillar, having the third-highest score after Singapore and Luxembourg. The report highlighted the country’s impressive skills of external openness, strong vocational and technical skills, and high degrees of employability.

"The report's results reflect the dedicated efforts made by the country to achieve the UAE National Agenda's Objectives by providing an innovation- based environment for local cadres to streamline their access to labour market," said Hanan Ahli, Executive Director of the Competiveness Sector at the Federal Competiveness and Statistics Authority.