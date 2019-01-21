Belhaif Al Nuaimi discusses cooperation with IMO

He made this statement while meeting Kitack Lim, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation, IMO, with the attendance of Suleiman Hamed Salem Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to the UK.
Dr. Al Nuaimi also highlighted the importance of the UAE’s cooperation with the IMO in major maritime projects, as well as strengthening the communication between both sides, due to its role in developing the maritime transport sector.
The meeting witnessed a presentation on the IMO’s key role in the maritime transport sector, and discussed the agenda of IMO’s next meeting, its strategy to decrease greenhouse gas emissions from ships, and the UAE’s financial contribution to the fourth research study on greenhouse gases emitted by ships, as well as the documents required to join the sixth annex of the "Marpol Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships."
The meeting also addressed the "IMO Maritime Goodwill Ambassador Programme," re-nominating the UAE in the elections for the IMO Council under Category B for 2020 to 2021, and the UAE’s hosting of an accompanying event of the World Maritime Day in 2023.
Dr. Al Nuaimi highlighted the IMO’s key international role in the maritime transport industry, as well as the importance of the ongoing cooperation between the IMO and Emirati authorities working in the maritime transport sector.